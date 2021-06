Calciomercato Roma, contatto Real-Mourinho | La clamorosa rivelazione

Mourinho al Real Madrid, calciomercato Roma: clamorosa indiscrezione che riguarda lo Special One, sondato da Florentino Perez

Roma Calciomercato Mourinho |

‘Mourinho was approached informally to get his view on the Madrid job at the end of last week and then again over the weekend, before eventually the club turned its focus to appointing Ancelotti.’ @SamWallaceTel reports https://t.co/EBuaIP6BL1

— Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) June 2, 2021